 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China's December services sector extends declines as COVID cases surge: Caixin PMI

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 48.0 in December from 46.7 in November, but remained below the 50-point mark, which indicates contraction in activity, for a fourth straight month.

China's services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, although the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 48.0 in December from 46.7 in November, but remained below the 50-point mark, which indicates contraction in activity, for a fourth straight month.

China abruptly removed its stringent zero-COVID strategy in early December after rare public protests over the protracted curbs, triggering a surge COVID infections across the country.

The hit to business caused by the new spread of the virus extends the pain to the services sector from the country's stringent COVID curbs, which were lifted in early December, and reflects a similar trend seen in a larger official services PMI published last week.

Companies in the Caixin/S&P survey reported the falls in output and new work for the fourth straight month in December, and external demand fell into contraction from growth the previous month.

However, surveyed firms were nonetheless bullish about recovery prospects for the next 12 months thanks to the lifting of COVID restrictions that could lead to increased consumption, with the confidence index rising to a 17-month high.