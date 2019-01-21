App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : | Source: Reuters

China's December property investment slows in sign of fatigue for key GDP driver

In December, property sales by floor area, a major indicator of demand, rose a touch by 0.9 percent from a year earlier, the first gain in four months and compared with November's 5.1 percent drop.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Growth in property investment in China cooled to the second slowest pace in 2018 in December, adding to signs of a further slackening in the real estate market in a blow to a key driver economic growth.

Real estate investment, which mainly focuses on the residential sector but includes commercial and office space, rose 8.2 percent in December from a year earlier, down from 9.3 percent in November, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

That was just ahead of the slowest pace of growth last year at 7.7 percent recorded for October.

For the full year, property investment increased 9.5 percent from the year-earlier period, down from 9.7 percent in January-November.

related news

In December, property sales by floor area, a major indicator of demand, rose a touch by 0.9 percent from a year earlier, the first gain in four months and compared with November's 5.1 percent drop.

For 2018, property sales by area rose a modest 1.3 percent from a year earlier, official data showed.

Analysts say a continued downturn in sales on the back of tight government controls to curb speculation could add to the growing pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

The real estate sector is a key pillar of the economy, so any further weakness in sales could influence the pace and scope of fresh stimulus measures expected from Beijing this year.

Analysts predict the softer sales will constrain price growth in coming months, dampening developers' appetite for front-loading construction.

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 6.4 percent in 2018 on an annual basis. That was slower from the pace of 7.6 percent in the first eleven months, according to the statistics bureau.

Measured by floor area, construction starts surged 20.5 percent from a year earlier, down from 21.7 percent in November, according to Reuters calculations.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Business #China #Real Estate #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.