 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China’s COVID tsunami recedes, bringing relief, grief and anxiety

New York Times
Jan 31, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

Doctors who were mobilized across China to treat a rush of COVID patients say in phone interviews that the number of patients they are now seeing has fallen.

File - Patients fill the lobby of a hospital in Shanghai, China, on Jan. 6, 2023. Chinese officials say the recent wave of COVID infections and deaths slowed by the end of January, and many people seem eager to move on. (Qilai Shen/The New York Times)

When China abruptly abandoned “zero COVID,” accelerating an onslaught of infections and deaths, many feared a prolonged tide rippling from cities into villages. Now, two months later, the worst seems to have passed, and the government is eager to shift attention to economic recovery.

Doctors who were mobilized across China to treat a rush of COVID patients say in phone interviews that the number of patients they are now seeing has fallen. Towns and villages that had hunkered down under the surge of infections and funerals are stirring to life. Health officials have declared that COVID cases “already peaked in late December 2022.”

“Now the pandemic is already being forgotten from people’s minds,” Gao Xiaobin, a doctor on the outskirts of a small city in Anhui province in eastern China, said by telephone. “Nobody is wearing masks anywhere. That’s all gone.”

The true toll of the outbreak is hard to delineate, with infections and deaths shrouded by censorship and poor data collection. Officially, China has reported nearly 79,000 confirmed COVID-related deaths that occurred in hospitals since Dec. 8. But researchers say that is a drastic undercount because it excludes deaths outside hospitals.