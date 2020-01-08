App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's CNPC pulls staff from Iraq oilfield amid Middle east tensions

The West Qurna-1 oilfield is jointly developed by CNPC and Exxon Mobil, with the U.S. major as the operator.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has pulled out about 20 employees from the West Qurna-1 oilfield in Iraq as tensions in the region have escalated, a Beijing-based source from the company familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CNPC declined to comment on the matter.

The West Qurna-1 oilfield is jointly developed by CNPC and Exxon Mobil, with the U.S. major as the operator.

Close

"CNPC pulled out its staff from West Qurna on Jan. 5, following Exxon's direction as they are the operator, right after the U.S. killing of Soleimani," the source said.

related news

Qassem Soleimani, who commanded the elite Quds Force, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week.

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on the Iranian commander, fuelling fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

CNPC maintained its staff of close to 60 at Rumaila, another Iraqi oilfield that is a joint venture with BP as the operator, said the source, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the press.

At Halfaya, a third major oilfield in Iraq where CNPC works as an operator, the Chinese state oil firm maintains a team of around 100.

"Teams at Rumaila and Halyafa update headquarters on the securities situation on a daily basis. For now there's no plan for evacuations," the source added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:12 am

tags #China #CNPC #Iraq #Middle East #oilfield #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.