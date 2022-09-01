English
    China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb

    All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.

    Reuters
    September 01, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Representative Image (Source: AP)

    The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said on Thursday.

    All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.
    Tags: #Chengdu #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 10:02 am
