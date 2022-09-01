China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb
All residents in the capital city of the southwestern province of Sichuan are ordered to stay at home from 6 p.m. but households are allowed to send one person per day to shop for daily necessities.
Reuters
September 01, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
Representative Image (Source: AP)
The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing from Thursday to Sunday, its city government said on Thursday.
