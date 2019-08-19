App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's central bank says new loan benchmark to be based off medium-term liquidity

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A new benchmark interest rate Chinese banks will need to use to set lending rates will be linked to the central bank's medium-term liquidity facility, a People's Bank of China policy adviser told state media on Monday.

China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support a slowing economy that has been hurt by a trade war with the United States.

"Through the reform, it is clearly required that the banks' lending rates should be linked to the LPR (loan prime rate), and the LPR should be linked to the MLF (medium-term lending facility) interest rate, thus establishing a relatively smooth transmission mechanism," Ma Jun said in remarks published on the website of state radio.

Close

"In the future, if the policy interest rate falls, the loan interest rate will also fall, which will help to reduce the financing cost of enterprises."

related news

Under the PBOC's changes, banks must set rates on new loans using the new LPR as the benchmark for floating lending rates rather than the PBOC's benchmark bank lending rate.

Analysts believe the central bank could cut the one-year interest rate on the MLF, which stands at 3.3%, in order to guide borrowing costs lower.

Analysts say the new LPR rate will be lower than the current level, but they are divided over the scope of reductions on borrowing costs for firms.

The PBOC launched the LPR in 2013 to reflect rates that banks charge their best clients. But the LPR has been reacting little to market demand and supply, with the one-year rate currently at 4.31%, versus benchmark one-year lending rate of 4.35%.

Ma said the LPR reform will help it better reflect changes in market rates and help lower corporate funding costs.

The central bank said it will improve the mechanism used to establish the LPR from this month, in a move to further cut real interest rates for companies as part of broader market reforms.

Chinese banks' new LPR quotations will be based on open market operations, the PBOC said over the weekend. The national interbank funding centre will publish the reference rate from Tuesday and on the 20th day of each month thereafter.

Banks will set rates on new loans by adding a spread to the new LPR reference rate, the central bank said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:30 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.