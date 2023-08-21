English
    China's central bank cuts key benchmark loan rate to support economy

    The one-year loan prime rate, which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, was reduced from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement, while the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, remained at 4.2 percent.

    AFP
    August 21, 2023 / 07:06 AM IST
    China's central bank on Monday cut a key benchmark interest rate, following a similar move last week in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

    Tags: #World News
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 07:06 am

