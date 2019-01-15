App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's ByteDance launches video chat app, moves in on Tencent's turf

ByteDance is one of China's fastest growing start-ups and owns the country's leading news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and short video platform TikTok.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

China's ByteDance Technology unveiled a new video messaging app called Duoshan, a move which analysts say will see it muscling into a space dominated by Tencent's WeChat messenger.

ByteDance is one of China's fastest growing start-ups and owns the country's leading news aggregator Jinri Toutiao and short video platform TikTok. It is considering an IPO in Hong Kong this year, Reuters has reported.

Xu Luran, the company's product director, debuted Duoshan at a live-streamed event in Beijing on January 15, during which she showed the app's chat functions and a feature allowing users to send videos to each other that will disappear after 72 hours.

The purpose of Duoshan, which does not have a like or comment function, is to reduce the pressure users feel they are under to present their best self on social media, Xu said, adding it is targeted at young Chinese users born after 1990.

related news

The fact that the video will be visible only to the user after three days "will reduce social pressure, allow you to free your true personality and not worry that you're 'digging a grave' for your future", ByteDance said.

Founded by entrepreneur Zhang Yiming in 2012, Bytedance counts venture firm Sequoia Capital, big private-equity firms such as KKR, General Atlantic and Hillhouse Capital Group as backers, sources have told Reuters.

In August last year, sources said that Bytedance aimed to raise about $3 billion in a funding round, which would have seen its valuation soar to as high as $75 billion.

The start-up's quick rise has put pressure on many Chinese internet companies, most notably Tencent, whose WeChat app has faced few serious challengers since it launched in 2011.

Tencent recently released a video clip feature as well as news reading function on WeChat.

Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

Matthew Brennan, who tracks China's social media sector at tech consultancy China Channel, says Duoshan resembles U.S. Snap Inc's Snapchat that is known for disappearing messages.

Duoshan is Bytedance's first foray into messaging, Brennan added, a turf dominated by tech giant Tencent's WeChat.

"Bytedance wants to build out a social graph, which is one of the hardest things to do," he said. "Tencent's entire empire is built on the fact they own the social graph."

Chen Lin, Jinri Toutiao's chief executive, however, told the event that he hoped WeChat would not see Duoshan as a rival.

"Duoshan and WeChat are different products, they face different groups," he said.

Duoshan's launch follows that of Bullet Messenger, another Chinese messaging app that racked up millions of downloads after it was launched in September. Some analysts have described Bullet as a potential challenger to WeChat.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.