English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: OPEC+ Meet In Focus; Will Producers Cut Oil Production & Support Prices?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China’s BYD jumps to no. 2 in global electric-car battery market

    The Chinese car and battery maker supplied 6.4 gigawatt-hours of batteries in July, behind only giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. with 13.3 GWh.

    Bloomberg
    September 05, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    BYD

    BYD

    BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges.

    The Chinese car and battery maker supplied 6.4 gigawatt-hours of batteries in July, behind only giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. with 13.3 GWh. LG Energy slipped to third with 4.4 GWh, followed by Japan’s Panasonic Holdings Corp. at 2.9 GWh, according to data released by Seoul-based SNE Research on Monday. Global battery sales rose to 39.7 gigawatt-hours in July, up 80% from a year earlier, the report showed.

    The year-to-date market share rankings were unchanged, with CATL top with 34.7% of the market, followed by LG Energy at 14.2% and BYD third with 12.6%.

    Demand for EVs continues to soar as high gasoline prices spur drivers to switch to hybrids and battery-powered cars, and automakers electrify their fleets. Still, EV makers face challenges, with the UK and Germany slashing subsidies, the US pushing to reduce reliance on Chinese minerals and components and surging materials prices pushing up the cost of batteries.

    Another Chinese company, China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., or CALB, ranked sixth by sales in July, overtaking South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co.

    Close

    Related stories

    Chinese firms led overall growth in the EV battery industry in July, while the total market share of South Korea’s three battery makers -- LG, Samsung and SK -- declined to 25.9% from 34.2% a year ago, SNE said.

    BYD's Rise | BYD posted the second-highest monthly sales for EV battery in July

    Chinese battery makers appear to be sustaining their pricing power amid tight supply, while China’s battery usage is expected to almost double this year on surging sales of new-energy vehicles, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. South Korean battery makers, meanwhile, need a new strategy to counter subsidies for EVs like new US rules that favor American-made electric vehicles and batteries, and rising “skepticism” over EVs in Europe, SNE said.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #BYD #China #electric car #World News
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 09:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.