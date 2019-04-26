China's Belt and Road needs to be transparent, fiscally sustainable: Xi Jinping

There will also be "zero tolerance" for corruption, Xi said at a Belt and Road summit, adding that the initiative "is not an exclusive club".
China's Belt and Road projects need to be transparent and fiscally sustainable, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday in an apparent acknowledgement of growing concerns about debt linked to his global infrastructure initiative.There will also be "zero tolerance" for corruption, Xi said at a Belt and Road summit, adding that the initiative "is not an exclusive club".
