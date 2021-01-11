China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)

China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc said it will set up a company to partner with car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), Baidu said in a statement on Monday.

Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, said the new EV company will count on Baidu’s intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise.