China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

Baidu, which has been developing autonomous driving technology and internet connectivity infrastructure, said the new EV company will count on Baidu’s intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise.

Reuters
January 11, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST
Answer: Baidu (Image: Reuters)

China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc said it will set up a company to partner with car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to make smart electric vehicles (EV), Baidu said in a statement on Monday.

first published: Jan 11, 2021 07:30 am

