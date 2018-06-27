App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Baidu to buy back up to $1 billion shares

The company said its board would review the share repurchase program periodically and may adjust its terms and size.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's Baidu Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a plan to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares, with repurchases taking place over the next 12 months.

The Nasdaq-listed search engine giant said the repurchases will be funded from the company's existing cash balance.

Baidu shares have risen about 40 percent in the past year and closed at $250.77 on Tuesday.

The company said its board would review the share repurchase program periodically and may adjust its terms and size.

In July 2015, Baidu announced a $1 billion share buyback plan after the company's stock price slid following a weak earnings report.

Last May, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it planned to buy back shares worth up to $6 billion over two years.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #China's Baidu Inc #Companies #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.