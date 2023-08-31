China's Baichuan, Zhipu AI launch AI models after receiving approval

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firms Baichuan Intelligent Technology and Zhipu AI on Thursday opened their AI large language models to the public after receiving approval from Chinese authorities.

The companies made the launch announcements in separate WeChat statements. It comes after Baidu said it had received a regulatory nod to launch its artificial intelligence Ernie Bot to the general public starting from Aug. 31.