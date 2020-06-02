China’s army has amassed high-altitude weapons, Chinese daily warns amid standoff with India

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has expanded its specialised high-altitude weapons since the 2017 Doklam standoff with India, an article in China’s state-run Global Times said on May 31.

“The Chinese military has expanded its arsenal with weapons like the Type 15 tank, Z-20 helicopter and GJ-2 drone that should give China the advantage in high-altitude conflicts should they arise,” the article cites Chinese analysts as saying.

Experts told the newspaper that the Type 15 lightweight battle tank, which made its public debut at the National Day military parade on October 1, 2019, “can effectively operate in plateau regions difficult for heavier tanks” and with its advanced fire control systems and 105 millimetre calibre armour-piercing main gun, “can outgun any other light armoured vehicles at high elevations.”

The article also talked about the PCL-181 self-propelled howitzer, which also debuted at the parade. “It can digitally deploy its gun at the press of a button, with automatic calibration and semi-automatic reloading,” the article adds.

The newspaper, considered the Chinese government’s mouthpiece, has cited analysts as saying that these “specially designed weapons have boosted the Chinese military's combat capabilities in high-altitude regions”.

Earlier, it was reported that China's first domestically-developed unmanned plateau-focused helicopter, which made its maiden flight recently, is likely to be deployed along the Indian border.

The AR500C unmanned helicopter is reportedly capable of conducting reconnaissance missions, communication relay, electronic disruption and fire strike at high altitudes.

This comes amid escalating tension, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane had paid a quiet visit to the headquarters of 14 Corps in Leh on May 22 and reviewed with the top commanders the overall security scenario in the region including in the disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de-facto border between the two countries.

On May 26, President Xi Jinping ordered the Chinese military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked them to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty. It was unclear if the comments were linked to the rising tensions between India and China.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 that extended into the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9.

Earlier last month, local commanders of both the sides held at least five meetings during which the Indian side took strong note of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) erecting large numbers of tents in areas in the Galwan Valley which India felt belonged to its side of the LAC.

In a surprise move, Trump on May 27 offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.

However, on May 29, China rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border standoff.



