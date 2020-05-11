China's April passenger car retail sales down 5.6%: Industry body

The association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.
China's passenger car retail sales in April fell 5.6% from a year earlier to 1.43 million, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday, as the country gradually recovers from the coronavirus.The association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.
First Published on May 11, 2020 09:33 am