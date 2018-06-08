App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Ant Financial raises $14 billion to bolster global push

The capital-raising should boost the firm's financial firepower ahead of a widely expected initial public offering (IPO), though Ant has neither publicly set a timetable nor chosen a likely stock exchange.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Ant Financial Services Group, operator of China's biggest online payment platform, said on Friday it had raised around $14 billion from investors including Singapore's sovereign fund and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC.

The capital-raising should boost the firm's financial firepower ahead of a widely expected initial public offering (IPO), though Ant has neither publicly set a timetable nor chosen a likely stock exchange.

In a statement, Ant listed Singaporean sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd and state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd as participants in the financing round.

Ant did not release details of the firm's valuation following the round, but Reuters reported earlier that it was expected to be valued at around $150 billion, making it one of the most valuable financial companies in the world.

related news

The funding includes both U.S. dollar and Chinese yuan tranches, with the dollar share widely expected to make up the majority.

Ant said the funds would be used to speed up globalisation plans for its Alipay payment platform and to invest in developing technology.

"Now, with the help of our partners, we are going to accelerate our strategy," Ant Chief Executive Eric Jing said in a statement.

Ant, spun off from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd before the e-commerce firm's 2014 public listing, provides a range of financial services including payment and credit services, wealth management products and micro-loans.

The company has expanded its overseas services aggressively ahead of the expected IPO, with targeted efforts in India and Southeast Asia.

The firm has since begun to shift efforts away from consumer finance to focus on technology services amid increased scrutiny of financial risk by Chinese regulators.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Ant Financial Services Group #China #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.