English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China's Alibaba to apply for primary listing in Hong Kong

    The company expects the listing to be completed by the end of 2022, making it a dual primary listed company on HKEX and NYSE.

    Reuters
    July 26, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    (Representative image Source: Reuters)

    (Representative image Source: Reuters)


    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday that it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong.

    The company expects the listing to be completed by the end of 2022, making it a dual primary listed company on HKEX and NYSE.


    In a statement, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said the company would pursue the dual listing to foster a "wider and more diversified investor base."


    "Hong Kong is also the launch pad for Alibaba’s globalization strategy, and we are fully confident in China’s economy and future," Zhang said.


    Alibaba listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014, marking what was at the time the largest IPO in history.


    It later went on to complete a secondary dual listing in Hong Kong in November 2019.

    Close

    Related stories

    Since then, the company's share price has nearly halved, as a sweeping regulatory crackdown by Beijing has battered Chinese tech companies.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alibaba #China #Hong Kong #World News
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.