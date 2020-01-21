China's 2019 FDI up 5.8%, outbound investment falls 6%

China's outbound direct investment (ODI) declined 6% to 807.95 billion yuan.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in China in 2019 rose 5.8% from a year earlier to 941.5 billion yuan ($136.71 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.China's outbound direct investment (ODI) declined 6% to 807.95 billion yuan.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:18 am