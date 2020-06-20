App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

China woos Bangladesh, provides tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Dhaka

The decision has come one month after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a discussion to upgrade their bilateral relations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI

In a bid to woo Bangladesh, China has provided a huge trade boost to the country by announcing tariff exemption for 97 percent of Bangladeshi products effective from July 1.

The decision has come one month after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a discussion to upgrade their bilateral relations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh announced on Friday that 97 percent of items would be exempted of Chinese tariffs.

Close

As part of the government's economic diplomacy and the outcome of exchange of letters between Bangladesh and China, Tariff Commission of the Chinese State Council issued a notice recently on granting zero treatment to 97 percent of tariff products of Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tribune reported, quoting the ministry's statement.

related news

With this announcement, a total of 8,256 Bangladeshi products will come under the 97 percent of products that would be exempted from tariff.

Currently, 3095 Bangladeshi products enjoy duty-free access to Chinese market under Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA). With the new announcement, 97 percent of Bangladeshi products will join this zero-tariff club from July 1 that raised the numbers of Bangladeshi products with zero duty access to Chinese market to 8,256, the report said.

During the Asian-African Conference which took place this week in Indonesia, Chinese president Xi announced that China will grant duty free market access for Least Developed Countries (LDC) 97 percent of the tariff lines within a year.

This beneficial market access scheme will be applied only for imports from LDCs that have diplomatic relations with China.

China's tariff exemption is expected to help Bangladesh cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Sheikh Hasina #World News #Xi Jinping

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre's employment scheme for migrant workers to give new base to rural development: Yogi Adityanath

Centre's employment scheme for migrant workers to give new base to rural development: Yogi Adityanath

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

Delhi LG rolls back order mandating 5-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.