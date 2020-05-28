China does not need a massive stimulus but liquidity will be increased because "exceptional situations call for exceptional measures", Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.
China will strive to achieve positive economic growth this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that growth remained important even though the government had not set any target for the first time in years.
First Published on May 28, 2020 02:55 pm