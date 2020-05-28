App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China will strive to achieve positive economic growth this year: Premier Li Keqiang

China does not need a massive stimulus but liquidity will be increased because "exceptional situations call for exceptional measures", Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

Reuters

China will strive to achieve positive economic growth this year, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday, adding that growth remained important even though the government had not set any target for the first time in years.

China does not need a massive stimulus but liquidity will be increased because "exceptional situations call for exceptional measures", Li said during his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament.

First Published on May 28, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #Premier Li Keqiang #World News

