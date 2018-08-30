App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China will roll out new measures to support economy: Cabinet

At the meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the State Council said that the new measures, which include tax cuts, are expected to cut costs for firms this year by an additional 45 billion yuan ($6.59 billion).

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Beijing is speeding up infrastructure spending and offering help to smaller companies as China's economy cools and US trade tensions intensify.
