China will roll out new measures to support economy: Cabinet

China will roll out new measures to support the economy, state radio said on Thursday after a meeting of the country's cabinet.

At the meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, the State Council said that the new measures, which include tax cuts, are expected to cut costs for firms this year by an additional 45 billion yuan ($6.59 billion).

Beijing is speeding up infrastructure spending and offering help to smaller companies as China's economy cools and US trade tensions intensify.