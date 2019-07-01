App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 01:26 PM IST

China welcomes surprise meeting between Trump and North Korea's Kim

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomed the meeting between U. S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after Trump took a historic step into North Korea on Sunday and held surprise talks with Kim.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it welcomed the meeting between U. S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after Trump took a historic step into North Korea on Sunday and held surprise talks with Kim.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

