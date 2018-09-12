China warns trade protectionism is 'serious hazard'

China's vice premier warned Wednesday that protectionism from "individual countries" poses a "serious hazard" to global growth, in an apparent reference to the US which has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion with more threatened.

"Some individual countries' protectionist and unilateral measures are gravely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading regime, posing a most serious hazard to the world economy," Hu Chunhua said at a regional World Economic Forum in Hanoi.