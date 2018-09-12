App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

China warns trade protectionism is 'serious hazard'

China warns trade protectionism is 'serious hazard' to global growth, in an apparent reference to the US which has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion with more threatened.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's vice premier warned Wednesday that protectionism from "individual countries" poses a "serious hazard" to global growth, in an apparent reference to the US which has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods worth $50 billion with more threatened.

"Some individual countries' protectionist and unilateral measures are gravely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading regime, posing a most serious hazard to the world economy," Hu Chunhua said at a regional World Economic Forum in Hanoi.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:35 am

tags #China #Hu Chunhua #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.