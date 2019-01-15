App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China warns state firms to avoid travel to US: Media report

China's travel advice also included warning on travelling to the other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact - the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
China has asked some of the state-run companies to avoid business trips to the United States and its allies, and to take extra care to protect their devices if they need to travel, Bloomberg reported on January 15.

The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which oversees about 100 government-run companies, has told some firms in recent weeks to only take secure, company-issued laptops meant for overseas use if travelling is necessary, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the request.

China's travel advice also included warning on travelling to the other countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing pact - the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg said.
