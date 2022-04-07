China warns of strong measures if US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. A super political action committee affiliated with Pelosi has reserved almost $102 million in advertising time in an attempt to defend Democrats' narrow five-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

China's Foreign Ministry warned on Thursday that it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and that such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week.

China firmly opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi's office or Taiwan's government.





