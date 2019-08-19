App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

China warns Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong

Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

China's embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong's affairs. A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that "the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds."



Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement's demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.

Close

Mainland Chinese police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.

Relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:10 am

tags #World News

