 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China warns AUKUS allies on 'path of error and danger' with subs pact

AFP
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:38 PM IST

Australia announced on Monday it would buy up to five US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China.

Wang Wenbin, China's foreign ministry spokesman (File image: ANI)

China warned on Tuesday that Australia, Britain and the United States were treading a "path of error and danger" after they unveiled a nuclear-powered submarines deal.

Australia announced on Monday it would buy up to five US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China.

US President Joe Biden has stressed that Australia, which joined the alliance with Washington and London known as AUKUS 18 months ago, will not be getting nuclear weapons.

However, acquiring submarines powered by nuclear reactors puts Australia in an elite club and at the forefront of US-led efforts to push back against Chinese military expansion.