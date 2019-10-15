App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

China wants centralised digital currency after bitcoin crackdown

Far from the libertarian ideals of cryptocurrencies, whose anonymity allows users to buy and sell without leaving a digital trail, China's mooted e-cash system will be tightly regulated, experts say, and run by the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Facebook readies to launch its answer to bitcoin, China is set to introduce its own digital currency -- one that could allow the government and the central bank to see what people spend their money on, according to analysts.

Far from the libertarian ideals of cryptocurrencies, whose anonymity allows users to buy and sell without leaving a digital trail, China's mooted e-cash system will be tightly regulated, experts say, and run by the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

It "would give the PBoC greater insight into transactions throughout the country," analysts at Beijing-based research firm Trivium China said in a note.

Close

In late September, central bank governor Yi Gang said China's new currency may be associated with existing electronic payment systems, such as the popular WeChat and AliPay phone apps, which are widespread and allow yuan transactions via bank accounts.

related news

While he gave no timetable, Chinese media are putting their money on a November 11 launch to coincide with "Singles Day" -- a massive, annual online sales event.

Yi did not say what shape the currency would take.

"We will not predetermine the technical path," he said.

"We may consider blockchain technology or another technology that evolves from existing electronic payments." It is likely to be more akin to electronic money, stored on a physical medium, than a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin which is based on a computer network.

One thing is certain: "We will adhere to centralised management," Yi said, the polar opposite of the philosophy behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

China was once a stronghold of bitcoin.

Just two years ago, the three major Chinese bitcoin trading platforms -- BTC China, OKCoin and Huobi -- accounted for more than 98 percent of world trade, according to the benchmark site bitcoinity.org.

But the sector was unregulated and transactions were invisible to the authorities -- anathema to Beijing, which shut down the trading platforms in 2017.

"You can be interested in the technology behind bitcoin and not like the way it is implemented, and want to create your own bitcoin with your desired characteristic," said Stanislas Pogorzelski, editor-in-chief of the specialist site Cryptonaute.fr.

In a country where social credit systems and facial recognition cameras are becoming widespread, a new Chinese cryptocurrency could allow the government to "more closely monitor the actions of its population," he said.

Its purpose is to "replace cash," he explained, "the last bastion of privacy." "The digital currency will allow the PBoC to collect new information that is impossible to collect when a transaction is through paper currency," said Song Houze, a research fellow at think tank MacroPolo, which specialises in the Chinese economy.

China's moves coincide with Facebook's plans to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra.

The emergence of Libra was an "alert" for Beijing, according to a former senior central bank official quoted in the Chinese press. Due to roll out next year, Libra should offer a new payment method outside traditional banking channels to buy goods or send money as easily as an instant message.

Like bitcoin, Facebook's virtual currency "represents a competition and threat" to the yuan when Beijing is anxious to stabilise its currency, said Song.

But it is not only authoritarian Beijing that is worried about the growth of cryptocurrencies.

Facebook's plan has faced heavy criticism from regulators and lawmakers in the United States and Europe, with chief executive Mark Zuckerberg expected to face questioning from Congress.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has warned that Libra poses a threat to the "monetary sovereignty" of governments and could not be authorised in Europe.

The French Senate has advocated the creation of a public cryptocurrency, under the aegis of the European Central Bank.

The controversy has seen huge financing firms like Visa, Mastercard and eBay pull out of the scheme.

Nonetheless, many analysts expect more and more transactions around the world to move online, in one form or another.

For China, a home-grown system of electronic cash controlled by the central bank offers the convenience that consumers want with the control that authorities crave.

The People's Bank of China, must "stay relevant in an age of declining usage of paper currency," said Song.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 10:54 am

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.