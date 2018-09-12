App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China vice premier says protectionism in trade must be rejected

"We must categorically reject protectionism and unilateralism, firmly support multilateralism, and uphold the world economy and multilateral trading regime."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said on Wednesday countries should "categorically reject" protectionism in trade.

"Some countries' protectionist and unilateral measures are gravely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading regime, posing a most serious hazard to the world economy," Hu told the opening of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in Hanoi.

"We must categorically reject protectionism and unilateralism, firmly support multilateralism, and uphold the world economy and multilateral trading regime."

China is in the midst of a bitter trade dispute with the United States.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:36 am

