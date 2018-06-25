App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China Vice Premier Liu says China, EU aim to conclude talks on bilateral investment deal

China hopes the European Union will take concrete steps to ease restrictions on European exports to China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China and the European Union aim to conclude talks on a bilateral investment agreement, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday, as both sides agreed to oppose protectionism and defend the global multilateral trading system.

China hopes the European Union will take concrete steps to ease restrictions on European exports to China, said Liu in remarks in a joint press conference with EU Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen in Beijing.

Katainen in his remarks called on China to ease market access restrictions and tackle the issue of steel overcapacity.
