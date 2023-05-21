China uses 'economic coercion', poses 'biggest challenge to global security': Rishi Sunak

File image of Rishi Sunak, the UK's first Indian-origin PM

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak targeted China while addressing the press on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima on May 21, accusing the South Asian economic giant of using a policy of "economic coercion" and posing the "biggest challenge to global security".

Sunak, however, is not in favour of fully decoupling from China, which is the world's biggest manufacturer. The UK premier believes that the G7 should adopt a strategy to counter the risks which arise from Beijing's assertive policies.

"China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad," news agency Reuters quoted Sunak as saying.

"This is all about de-risking - not de-coupling," he said. "With the G7, we are taking steps to prevent China from using economic coercion to interfere in the sovereign affairs of others," he added.

The members of G7, an elite grouping comprising the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, as well as the European Union, are known for their adversarial economic ties with China.

In March, the US had publicly denounced China for putting lower and middle-income countries into a "debt trap".

"I am very, very concerned about some of the activities that China engages in globally, engaging in countries in ways that leave them trapped in debt and don't promote economic development," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had said.

China, which has so far dismissed the allegations of entrapping developing countries with its web of loans, maintains that it has always followed international rules and carried out financing cooperation with openness and transparency.

China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with the amount soaring in recent years as more have struggled to repay loans spent building "Belt and Road" infrastructure, a recently published World Bank study showed.

China is negotiating debt restructurings with countries including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka and has been criticised for holding up the processes. In response, it has called on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to also offer debt relief.

(With Reuters inputs)