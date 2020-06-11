App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China, US should resume timely communication on trade: Chinese adviser

Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, made the remarks at a briefing in Beijing.

Reuters

China and the United States should resume timely communication on trade and other issues, a former senior Chinese official said on Thursday, stressing that the world's two biggest economies are too intertwined to be decoupled.

Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, made the remarks at a briefing in Beijing.

The room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies is "very big", said Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser at the briefing.

Close

China should prepare for a long battle to prevent and resolve financial risks and control shadow banking and financing to property sector, Wang added.

related news

Liu Huan, a third cabinet adviser, said he expected China's economy to rebound sharply in the third quarter of this year.

Liu told reporters after the briefing that he believed China's economic growth could be about 5 percent in the third quarter.

The economy contracted 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, shrinking for the first time in decades, as the outbreak of the new coronavirus paralysed production and hit spending.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business #China #Economy #United States #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Demand for credit cards, personal loans to go up, so will stress in these segments: Report  

Coronavirus pandemic | Demand for credit cards, personal loans to go up, so will stress in these segments: Report  

In Pics | Guide to no-touch greetings while following social distancing norms

In Pics | Guide to no-touch greetings while following social distancing norms

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

Daikin to go ahead with its plan for third manufacturing unit in India

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.