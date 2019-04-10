App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

China, US could win big on no-deal Brexit: UN

In a fresh report, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) examined what repercussions it would have for Britain's trading partners if the country crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

If Britain leaves the EU without a deal, the bloc and Britain's smaller trading partners stand to lose big, but Beijing and Washington could reap huge benefits, the UN said.

In a fresh report, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) examined what repercussions it would have for Britain's trading partners if the country crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

The report, titled "No-deal Brexit: the trade winners and losers", came out as British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded with EU leaders to provide an extension to the deadline for Brexit to avoid leaving with no deal on April 12.

The UNCTAD report warned that if Britain did exit the bloc without a proper divorce deal, it "would significantly alter market access conditions in the United Kingdom both for developing and developed countries."

related news

The British market currently accounts for about 3.5 per cent of world trade, and last year the country imported goods worth almost USD 680 billion (604 billion euros) from the rest of the world, UNCTAD said.

More than half of that came from EU countries, who stand to lose out on nearly USD 35 billion in exports to Britain in the case of a no-deal Brexit, the report found.

But it stressed that Britain is also an important trading partner for many developing countries, whose exports until now have enjoyed very favourable market access conditions, largely thanks to preferential EU schemes.

If there is a proper exit deal with a lengthy transition period, trading partners would have time to negotiate new bilateral agreements to replace the EU deals that will no longer apply to trade with the UK, UNCTAD said.

But without such a deal, countries that currently benefit from favourable market access will feel the pain, while countries that until now have faced significant tariffs will benefit, it said.

"Brexit is not only a regional affair," UNCTAD head of international trade and commodities Pamela Coke-Hamilton said in a statement.

"Once the UK has left its 27 European Union partners behind, it will alter the ability of non-EU countries to export to the UK market," she added.

In the case of a no-deal Brexit, Turkey would be the second-biggest loser after the EU, taking an estimated USD 2.4-billion hit to its exports to Britain, the report said. South Korea, Norway, Iceland, Cambodia and Switzerland also stand to lose big, it added.

At the same time, the report found that China could gain an additional USD 10.2 billion in exports to Britain, while the United States could add USD 5.3 billion in exports to the country.

Japan could also expect to see its exports to Britain swell by USD 4.9 billion, while Thailand, South Africa, India, Brazil, Russia, Vietnam and New Zealand would also rake in gains, it said.

According to World Trade Organisation rules, a country is not permitted to give preferential treatment to a trading partner, and must apply the same tariffs to all, unless there is an exception set out in a trade agreement.

If Britain leaves the EU with no such deals in place to protect its current preferential trading partners, it "would increase relative competitiveness of major exporting countries, such as China or the United States, thereby eroding market-share," Coke-Hamilton said.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 08:25 am

tags #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi says crew started laughing when ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi agrees he doesn’t quite look l ...

The Shape of Water: Clues Emerge in 'Missing' Ocean Plastics Puzzle

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Ab ...

OBC Leader Alpesh Thakor Quits Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to Direct an Epic Action Drama Based ...

Newcomer Emma Corrin Cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's T ...

'I-T Raids Should be Ruthless But Without Any Bias’: CEC Sunil Arora ...

Marvel Fans Point Out This Infinity War Line Could Be a Massive Spoile ...

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founde ...

IPL 2019: Tata Harrier Remains Unscratched as Ball Hits the Windscreen ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF lowers g ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Top brokerage calls for Wednesday: CLSA retains 'buy' on Infosys, HSBC ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

Uttarakhand healthcare crisis: Citizens face shortage of doctors, crum ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have alread ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 665, 730 and gaming focused 730G mobile pl ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.