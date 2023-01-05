China urges WHO to take 'just position' on Covid after data criticism

China called on the World Health Organization Thursday to take a "just" position on Covid-19, after the body criticised Beijing's "very narrow" definition of virus deaths.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan had told reporters Wednesday that official statistics were not showing the true impact of the outbreak in China, where cases have surged in the wake of Beijing's decision last month to suddenly lift years of stringent virus controls.

Beijing hit back Thursday, insisting China "maintained close cooperation with the WHO" and that it had "always shared relevant information and data with the international community, with an open and transparent attitude".

"We... hope the WHO secretariat will uphold a scientific, objective and just position, and make efforts to play a positive role for the world's response to the pandemic challenge," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a press briefing.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"According to an incomplete tally, there have been over 60 technical exchanges between the two sides since Covid-19 was first reported, on topics including Covid-19 prevention and control, treatment, vaccine R&D, and virus origin tracing," she added.

China has only recorded 23 Covid deaths since December and has dramatically narrowed the criteria for classifying fatalities -- meaning Beijing's statistics on the unprecedented wave are now widely seen as not reflecting reality.

Over a dozen countries have imposed mandatory Covid tests for visitors from China -- a move Beijing has decried as "unacceptable".

AFP

READ MORE