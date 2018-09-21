China urges US to withdraw sanctions on Chinese military

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
China's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it strongly urged the United States to withdraw sanctions on the Chinese military, after the Trump administration imposed the penalties for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia.
The United States said China's armed forces were in breach of a sweeping US sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 US election.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 01:10 pm