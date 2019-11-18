App
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea

A spokesman for the Chinese ministry of defense told reporters in Bangkok that Beijing wants the US to halt what he called “provocations” in the South China Sea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Image source: Wikimedia)

China has urged the US military to “stop flexing muscles” in the disputed South China Sea.

The spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, spoke to reporters Monday after the Chinese minister of defense, Gen. Wei Fenghe, met with U.S. Defense Minister Mark Esper on the margins of an Asia defense officials conference.

In brief remarks afterward, Esper said they made progress and agreed to hold frequent follow-up talks.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 09:12 am

