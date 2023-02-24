 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

Bloomberg
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

The 12-point plan issued by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing Friday called for ending hostilities, protecting nuclear plants, resuming peace talks and eliminating sanctions.

This aerial photograph shows a destroyed Russian tank sitting in a snow covered wheat field in Kharkiv region on February 22, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Photographer: Ihor Tkachov/AFP/Getty Images

China called for a cease-fire in Ukraine in a bid to portray itself as a neutral actor that can help end Russia’s yearlong war.

“All parties should support Russia and Ukraine in working in the same direction and resuming direct dialogue as quickly as possible, so as to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately reach a comprehensive cease-fire,” the ministry said.

The plan is an effort to shape the outcome of the war toward one that benefits Beijing and present Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a global statesman. It appears to have little chance of succeeding given Ukraine has said it would fight until Russia leaves its borders and Moscow has shown no sign of stopping its attacks.