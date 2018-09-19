App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China trade official sees shake-up of WTO developing country rules

Zhang Jianping, director of the ministry's research centre for regional economic cooperation, told a seminar at the Centre for Trade and Economic Integration in Geneva that the WTO was outdated.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The World Trade Organization should bring in a new system to determine which countries are classed as "developing", based on the size but also the structure of the economy, a senior official from China's Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently WTO members can decide whether or not they are developing, entitling them to special treatment, which critics of the global body, including US President Donald Trump, say undermines the rigour of the international trade system.

Zhang Jianping, director of the ministry's research centre for regional economic cooperation, told a seminar at the Centre for Trade and Economic Integration in Geneva that the WTO was outdated. Among the reforms should be new rules on investment, in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, he said.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #China #World News #WTO

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.