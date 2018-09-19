App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

China took out $500 billion a year from US to rebuild itself: Donald Trump

Trump's remarks came a day after Trump announced that the US will slap 10 per cent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and the duties will rise to whopping 25 percent at the end of the year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China has taken out $500 billion and more a year from the US to rebuild itself, President Donald Trump has said as he defended his controversial trade policies, including the latest move to slap duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Trump's remarks came a day after Trump announced that the US will slap 10 per cent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and the duties will rise to whopping 25 percent at the end of the year.

"If you look at what's going on, our market is going up like a rocket ship. I don't want their market to go down, but their market is down 32 percent in three months. Because we can't let them do anymore what they've done," he said.

He said China rebuilt itself with the "tremendous amount" of money pouring out of the US.

related news

"Over the last number of years, China has taken out of this country USD 500 billion and more a year. That would go a long way for Poland, wouldn't it? You could rebuild your whole country. And that's what China did," he said addressing a joint news conference with the visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House.

Poland is a member of the European Union. Trump said he keeps a close watch on trade deficits as it was "very important".

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the large US trade deficit as one of the primary reasons his administration has embarked on trade fights with China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

"When a country has $375 billion in trade deficits, and then many billions of dollars in other liabilities of all different types, one has to do something about it," said the US President.

Trump said the US has become a "piggy bank" to the world. "We have been ripped off by China. We've been ripped off by the European Union. We've been ripped off by everybody," he said.

Responding to a question on his announcement of trade tariffs against China, Trump said, "It got to a point where the numbers were too big.

This should have been done for the last 20 years. If you look at the World Trade Organisation, that's when China really happened, economically. It was like a rocket ship, because they took advantage of the rules of the WTO.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.