China to work with Australia to promote strategic partnership, says Xi Jinping
"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in a report from CCTV.
Reuters
December 21, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image source: shutterstock/File)
China's President Xi Jinping said he will work with Australia to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.
"I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in a report from CCTV.