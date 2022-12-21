English
    China to work with Australia to promote strategic partnership, says Xi Jinping

    "I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side," Xi said in a report from CCTV.

    Reuters
    December 21, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image source: shutterstock/File)

    China's President Xi Jinping said he will work with Australia to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    first published: Dec 21, 2022 10:49 am