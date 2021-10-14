MARKET NEWS

English
China to speed up desert wind, solar construction in northwest: Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping told the United Nations biodiversity forum in Kunming that construction on the first phase of the project commenced recently and would involve a total of 100 gigawatts of new generation capacity.

Reuters
October 14, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping

China plans to speed up the construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in its desert regions, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told the United Nations biodiversity forum in Kunming that construction on the first phase of the project commenced recently and would involve a total of 100 gigawatts of new generation capacity.
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:13 am

