you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China to slap additional tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods

"This is a very unreasonable practice," the commerce ministry said on its website www.mofcom.gov.cn, responding to the United States' decision to slap 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion of Chinese goods on August 23.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China is slapping additional import tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of US goods ranging from oil and steel products to autos and medical equipment, the commerce ministry said, as the world's two largest economies escalate their trade dispute.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 06:16 pm

