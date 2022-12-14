English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Paytm Buyback: Will Stock Rally Or Remain Lackluster?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    China to roll out second COVID vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly

    China's National Health Commission will roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    December 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    China's National Health Commission will roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

    (More details awaited)
    Reuters
    Tags: #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #vaccine #World News
    first published: Dec 14, 2022 08:33 am