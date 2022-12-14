China to roll out second COVID vaccine booster for high-risk groups, elderly
China's National Health Commission will roll out the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for high-risk groups and elderly people over 60 years old, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Reuters
December 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)
