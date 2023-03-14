 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China to resume issuing visas for foreigners starting March 15

Mar 14, 2023 / 06:12 AM IST

In a statement, the embassy said China will also lift visa restrictions for various locations, including Hainan Island and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port.

The coronavirus initially broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 (Representative image)

China will begin re-issuing various categories of visas to foreigners from March 15, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Monday, as the country continues to re-open its borders after three years of COVID-19 containment measures.

Visa-free entry to Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao will also be resumed, the embassy said.

China, which dismantled its zero-COVID-19 policy in December and opened its borders a month later, has seen a sharp increase in travel over the past two months.