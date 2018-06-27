App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

China to reduce or cut to zero tariffs on 8,549 types of goods originating in India, 4 other Asian countries

The move came after a new arrangement was reached during the fourth round of tariff concession negotiations among the six APTA members in January 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China will reduce or cut to zero tariffs on a total of 8,549 types of goods originating in India and four other Asian countries from July 1, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The adjustment, covering products made in India, Bangladesh, Laos, South Korea and Sri Lanka, was part of the tariff concession arrangement reached under the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA), it said.

The goods include chemicals, agricultural and medical products, clothing, steel and aluminum products. The items on the list from the five Asian countries will have a new tariff rate effective on Sunday.

"The change was decided upon as unilateralism and trade protectionism are on the rise and tensions appear in the trade relations among global economies," the state-run China Daily said, referring to the looming US-China trade war.

After the adjustment, tariffs on 2,323 categories of commodities such as certain chemicals, optical components and television cameras will be reduced, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

The move came after a new arrangement was reached during the fourth round of tariff concession negotiations among the six APTA members in January 2017.

The trade agreement, formerly known as the Bangkok Agreement, signed in 1975 and renamed in 2005, has been the oldest preferential trade agreement among economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Formed by six member countries, the trade agreement covers a population of three billion.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 10:21 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #ministry of finance #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.