China to punish or reward citizens based on social behaviour

China wants to assign a score to its citizens, not just for their ability to repay debt, but how they are as people and citizens of the country. The 'social credit' system, which the international community has not appreciated much, is still in its early stages. Here is how the government is planning to do it, according to a Bloomberg report.

Supreme Court Blacklist

The top court of the country maintains a public database with names, numbers and identification of people. If people defy the court's orders in any way, they are barred from many services like availing loans, buying property or sending their kids to private schools.

Credit rating

The central bank of China has personal credit profiles of close to one billion people and 26 million enterprises. These profiles have information on bank loans, social security, housing pension, tax evasion and even court rulings. Every bank in the country, from the biggest five of the country to the small loan companies, can access this database. These records are updated frequently. It is similar to what credit rating agencies do in several countries in the world.

Zhima or Sesame credit

This is a private credit rating system in China by Ant Financial, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. The scores that individuals receive from this company affect their ability to receive credit for something as small as a deposit to a bicycle rental. They extend larger loans as well, but they have a separate system for evaluating applicants. The company believes its operations are important because many people in the country do not have a bank account, much less a credit score.

The company was in the middle of a controversy when people found themselves registered for the credit rating program, called Zhima credit or Sesame credit, without being notified.

Tourism Blacklist

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism shame those who travel overseas and behave in an "uncivilized" manner. Such people are banned from travelling. Uncivilized behaviour includes fighting, stealing or vandalism. Citizens who violate airline safety rules are also put on the no-fly list.

Recently, Beijing park authorities proposed to use artificial intelligence and facial recognition to identify and keep out tourists who had been behaving in a bad way at the Qingming Festival.

There is also a national blacklist where the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added nearly 14.2 million incidents to a list of 'dishonest' activities. NDRC is the body which is heading the social credit plan.

Social Credit System

Ultimately, all the information and the track record influence the 'Social Credit System' of the government that it is hoping to set up by 2022. Based on this record, the government will determine how to punish or appreciate the citizens in accordance with their behaviour. The experiment has begun in several cities in the country, where people have been rewarded points for good behaviour while bad behaviour led to the deduction of points.

Everyday social behaviour including recycling, car parking and keeping pets on a leash is under the government's scanner. Data from all other records will also be fed into this database to come up with an overall rating for an individual.