 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year

Reuters
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

China will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices while preventing and defusing major systemic risks, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, after the 24-member political bureau, or politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday to discuss the economic tasks for next year.

China COVID-19

China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party's politburo.

China will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices while preventing and defusing major systemic risks, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, after the 24-member political bureau, or politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday to discuss the economic tasks for next year.

Reuters
TAGS: #China #epidemic #World News
first published: Dec 7, 2022 08:31 am