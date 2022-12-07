English
    China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year

    China will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices while preventing and defusing major systemic risks, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, after the 24-member political bureau, or politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday to discuss the economic tasks for next year.

    Reuters
    December 07, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party's politburo.

    first published: Dec 7, 2022 08:31 am