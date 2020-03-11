App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China to let key industries resume work in Wuhan, epicentre of virus outbreak

The notice said key sectors such as public transport, medical supply and producers of daily necessities in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, will be allowed to return to work.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Source: Pixabay.
Source: Pixabay.

Key industries in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 4,000 lives to date, will resume work, the provincial government of Hubei province said in a notice on March 11.

The notice said key sectors such as public transport, medical supply and producers of daily necessities in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, will be allowed to return to work.

Other industries that impact national or global supply chains can also return to work with permission from relevant authorities, the notice said.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:40 am

tags #China #coronavirus #World News #Wuhan

