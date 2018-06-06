China to India: We have far more similarities than differences

On the sidelines of the BRICS meeting held on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that India and China have more consensus on issues than differences.

From the Indian side, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the BRICS Ministerial Conference.

The meeting took place more than a month after an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. As per reports by the state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua, Wang was quoted saying- China and India have extensive common interests and they have far more consensus than differences.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, during the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to maintain cooperation between the two nations.

Wang said both the nations working together will benefit the world and will contribute to the progress of the human civilisation.

"The two countries should take people’s fundamental interests as a starting point at all times. Both the countries should not only achieve their personal interests but also consider that the overall interests are not affected and that problems and differences are properly handled," Wang, who is also the Chinese State Councilor, said.

China and India should also safeguard the border areas and ensure that peace and tranquility are in accordance with the consensus reached by their leaders. Actions that might aggravate and complicate the situations must be avoided, he said.

Furthermore, emphasizing on the importance of harmony and peace between both the neighbouring nations, he also stated that the two nations should strengthen multilateral coordination and promote the advancements of the BRICS cooperation, Shanghai Multilateral cooperations and other such mechanisms which both the countries are a part of.

(With inputs from PTI)